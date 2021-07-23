ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A former Coast Guardsman from Ellensburg has one the first $100,000 prize in Washington's "A Heroes Thanks" vaccination lottery.
The winner, Mark W, works as a general contractor. When he found out about his winnings, he sent the following statement to Washington's Lottery:
“I’ve always joked with friends that I’d have a lot better chance of winning the Lottery if I played, and I guess getting my COVID shot was my winning ticket this time around. I feel very blessed, and I’m so thankful that these drawings are happening for veterans and service members, because no one, especially those who have served, should be left out of an opportunity like this. To be honest, it was a huge shock when I got the call. I’ve been a general contractor for the past 43 years, and was on a jobsite when the call came through. I got goosebumps all over my body when she told me I’d won. The Lottery had sent me an email the day before and left me a voicemail on my phone, too, but I wasn’t sure it was true, but then started seeing stories about it and realized this might be the real deal, so my advice to anyone who gets a call like that is to call them back because you might just be the next winner.”
Mark received his vaccination through the Seattle Veterans Association.
The next "A Heroes Thanks" drawing is happening next Tuesday, July 27.
Anyone who received vaccination at a DOD health care facility must use an online portal to opt in if they want to be entered into “A Heroes Thanks."