Medal of Honor recipient and Washington State University graduate Ronald Shurer has died after a battle with lung cancer.
According to the Stars and Stripes, Shurer was a Green Beret medic who was awarded the Medal of Honor for helping wounded Berets and Afghan commandos during a six-hour firefight in Afghanistan in 2008.
Shurer had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2017. The U.S. Secret Service, for whom he'd worked since retiring from the army, announced the news of his death on Thursday, May 14. He was 41 years old.
Shurer was originally awarded the Silver Star for his actions in Afghanistan, which was upgraded to the Medal of Honor in 2018.
During what would come to be known as the Battle of Shok Valley in Nuristan province, the group came under fire while scaling a 100-foot cliff. Shurer worked frantically to save lives during the assault.
"Today, we lost an american hero: husband, father, son, Medal of Honor recipient, WSU Alumni - From a grateful nation and agency - your memory and legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace," President of the WSU Student Veterans Committee Chris Mann tweeted Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.