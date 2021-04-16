A former East Valley High School teacher has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Ryan Seidel is facing 12 charges all involving the possession of child pornography.
The former teacher's Kik accounts were flagged by the app in 2019, and the app reported the account to law enforcement, documents say.
Seidel taught math and digital learning at the high school and is still listed as a teacher on the school's website.
Jane Stencel, human recourses director for East Valley School District said Siedel was put on leave in July of last year when they found out about the investigation and added that Seidel later resigned in March.
Stencel said that "the investigation shows that there is no indication that any of our students were involved."
An investigation by the Seattle Homeland Security office shows that they identified two Kik accounts, "catcallsnotwanted" and "angels4me777," that they suspected was the same user, court documents say.
On one of the accounts, there were 259 images, containing graphic and explicit images of young girls from ages one to sixteen, docs say.
The court documents say the investigators tracked the IP address from the accounts to Seidel's home and then executed a search warrant in July of last year.
When authorities arrived at the home, Seidel's wife and young son were home.
Authorities said that when they asked Seidel to unlock his phone, he refused, documents say.
When authorities examined Seidel's devices, they found that he had a third account that was also involved in the distribution of child pornography.
On top of the 259 images linked to one account, authorities also found 122 files containing child sexual abuse materials, and 280 files of child sex abuse material, and evidence that he distributed the files.
Seidel was released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial, which starts on May 24th.