EWU grad Cooper Kupp named NFL's Offensive Player of the Year ahead of Super Bowl trip
CHENEY, Wash. - Just days away from taking a trip to the Super Bowl, former EWU Eagle Cooper Kupp has been named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp leads the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. 

Kupp was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2017 draft. He played for the Eagles from 2012-16. 

