SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington Eagles guard Steele Venters won't have to travel far for his transfer portal destination. On Friday, he announced on social media he has committed to Gonzaga University.
The Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player has two years of eligibility left.
ITS GO TIME! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/PVFdnspxOQ— Steele Venters (@SteeleV24) April 7, 2023
Venters, of Ellensburg, helped lead the Eagles to a 23-11 season in 2022-23, including an 18-game winning streak. He scored more than 15 points per game on 45% shooting from the floor.
The Eagles ended their historic season in disappointing fashion with an early exit from the Big Sky tournament and a second-round loss to Oklahoma State in the National Invitational Tournament.
He'll join the Bulldogs on the heal of an Elite Eight season, which ended with a bad loss to UConn.