SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Eastern Washington University (EWU) wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
Bourne currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers, who have shut down their facility after receiving Bourne’s positive test. This is one day before they are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers for Thursday Night Football. There is no word on whether or not Thursday’s game will be impacted. As of now, it is still scheduled to kickoff at 5:20 PM PT.
Bourne’s positive test means that he will not play against the Packers if the game happens as scheduled. With Bourne out, the 49ers are left limited at wide receiver.
Bourne has been with the 49ers for three years since he was drafted in 2017. He last played on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks--completing 8 passes for 81 yards.
Bourne was named a Third Team All-American in 2016 by Hero Sports. Bourne played with Cooper Kupp, who has the FCS record for combined career catches and combined career yards. He ended his career at EWU with 211 career reception for 3,130 yards and 27 touchdowns. He finished his career ranked in the top seven in all three categories in program history.
49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020
