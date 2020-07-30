SPOKANE, Wash. - A former employee for Excelsior Wellness Center LLC has filed a $200,000 wrongful termination lawsuit against the organization, citing violations.
According to the lawsuit, former Excelsior Development Director Skyler Oberst alleged Chief Development Officer Kitara Johnson "was engaging in clear violations of federal and state law prohibiting political campaigning by using Excelsior funds, resources and platform to support Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers."
That alleged conflict of interest came to a head during a press conference for the grand opening of Excelsior's new Integrated Care Center in Spokane, according to the lawsuit. The organization had reportedly received a $1.9 million grant from the Department of Commerce to build.
Johnson allegedly included McMorris Rodgers' campaign logo prominently on Excelsior's poster for the event and specifically only invited McMorris Rodgers to speak.
According to the lawsuit, Oberst told supervisors about his concerns regarding the violations and the potential that they could threaten the nonprofit's tax exempt status.
Oberst was given the option to take paid leave while Excelsior investigated his complaints and he was told he could move to a new position that would not require him to work directly under Johnson. After the two week leave, he returned to find that the option to move to another position was no longer available.
Instead, the lawsuit claims he was immediately alienated from the executive team and CEO Andrew Hill.
"It was obvious that [Oberst] was being stonewalled by the majority of Excelsior's executive team and as a result he was unable to perform his job functions and move projects forward..." the lawsuit said.
Oberst resigned in August 2019 and chose in his announcement to the rest of the organization not to address the allegations in order to avoid retaliation.
The lawsuit is seeking damages based on lost past and future wages and the emotional distress Oberst has suffered as a result of retaliation and wrongful termination of his employment.
