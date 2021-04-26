SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Extreme Volleyball coach Sergio Donizetti Luciano passed through multiple background checks without raising any red flags.
Extreme Volleyball Club Director Ellen Cummings said in an interview with KHQ that Luciano went through three annual background checks including a international screening.
"There's been no reason to think that anything like this had happened," Cummings said.
The Extreme Volleyball staff were excited to have Luciano on as a coach before this news. He had previously coached the Brazilian Olympic team and was a good coach, according to Cummings.
Luciano had already been coaching in the U.S. for years before his conviction for rape of a minor was made known.
Cummings said that Luciano's rape conviction hadn't been reported by Interpol until March of this year.
"I'm angry and I'm frustrated because the background screenings are in place for just this reason," Cummings said.
All the staff at Extreme Volleyball go through annual training on how to recognize issues with interactions between coaches and players.
According to Cummings, there haven't been any reports about misconduct between Luciano and the members of the club.
"The good news is so far, in the couple years I've known him, there haven't been any concerns brought forth in my organization," Cummings said.
In a message to parents wondering whether it is still safe to put their kids in club sports, Cummings said that this situation is very unusual and shouldn't taint the image club sports as a whole.