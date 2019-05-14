Former Ferris Football coach facing federal charges connected to underage sex investigations

Watch again

A former Ferris High School football coach who is facing accusations of having sex with two underage females in Spokane Superior Court is now also facing federal charges.

The newly filed indictment shows that Charles Eglet is facing 6 counts: Online Enticement of a Minor, Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion, Child Sex Trafficking, Receipt of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.

The document identifies one victim as "Minor Victim 1" and says Eglet used the Internet to compel her to have sex with him, received video of her engaging in "sexually explicit conduct," encouraged her to film herself engaging in "sexually explicit conduct," and then kept those videos.

The court documents say that Eglet "shall forfeit to the United States of America any property, real or personal, that was used or intended to be used to commit or to facilitate the commission of the offense... The property to be forfeited includes, but is not limited to: a Samsung cell phone."

The federal indictment does not include any specifics of the crimes of which Eglet is accused, but court documents filed in Spokane Superior Court do go into more specifics.

The Superior Court documents say that Eglet used SnapChat to contact a 15-year-old Moses Lake student and arrange to meet her. The documents say the two had sex at a hotel which the young girl visited with her Aunt in July of 2018. The girl eventually told her family about it, who contacted authorities. Court documents say authorities then set up an undercover operation, in which they pretended to be the girl and arranged another meeting with Eglet. He was arrested when he arrived to that meeting.

And then in January of 2019, Eglet was accused of having sex with a second underage girl. Court documents say the new victim was 14-years-old. According to documents, Eglet used SnapChat to contact her and said he was a 17-year-old boy. They ultimately met in person, the court documents say, on July 4th and then began to have sex two to three times a week. Court documents say the girl told authorities that Eglet took video of the two of them having sex on a white cell phone, which had already been seized as part of Eglet's first child rape case.

It's not clear if the federal charges are connected to new victims or to the victims previously outlined in Eglet's Superior Court case. Eglet is supposed to go on trial for the Superior Court cases in July.

In the meantime, he is being held without bond at the Spokane County Jail and appeared in Federal Court Thursday, May 9 where he pleaded not guilty to the Federal Charges.