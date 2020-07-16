Former Ferris High School assistant football coach Charles Eglet has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison Thursday after previously pleading guilty to federal sex crimes.
Facing accusations of soliciting sex with two teenage girls in 2018, the 30-year-old Eglet pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and online enticement of a minor back in February.
Court records say the plea agreement resulted in a joint recommendation for a 270-month (22.5 year) term of incarceration.
Eglet admitted that prosecutors could have proved he contacted a 15-year-old Moses Lake student and arranged to meet for sex at a hotel. He had also told a judge he began meeting with a 14-year-old Spokane girl for sex in July 2018 and took video of it on a cell phone.
He faced a federal indictment in 2019 including six counts: Online Enticement of a Minor, Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion, Child Sex Trafficking, Receipt of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.
Eglet was arrested in the summer of 2018.
Eglet, who’s been imprisoned since August 2018, apologized to the two victims in a written statement before the judge. The father of one victim and the grandmother of another said the girls no longer attended classes and had withdrawn following their rape.— Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) July 16, 2020
