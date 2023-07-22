SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old Spokane woman, Carol Dacaymat Casilla, has been indicted on counts of wire and bank fraud alleging that she stole more than $715,000 from her former place of work, Spokane Dermatology Clinic.
According to an article written by the Spokesman Review, Casilla had quickly risen through the ranks at the clinic and served as finance director for several years. From May 2020 to March 2023, she allegedly funneled money from the clinic, an affiliated research center and the corporate landlord that owned the building into her personal accounts.
Casilla's employment ended in March following a company-wide internal review, when her alleged schemes were discovered.
Her indictment alleges a total of 148 fraudulent electronic transactions were made at the same time she was promoted, made possible by stolen company checks and signature stamps. The indictment also alleges that she set up a fraudulent bookkeeping company to make the payments to herself appear as legitimate legal expenses.
Casilla is facing a maximum prison sentence of 20 to 30 years and fines up to $1 million.