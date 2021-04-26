Bill Blumenauer, a north Idaho man who served as a volunteer youth football coach and Boy Scout Leader in Boundary County, pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd conduct towards a minor on Wednesday, April 21st.
Six other charges of lewd conduct towards a minor that Blumenauer was facing were dropped by the prosecutor.
Earlier this year, a spokesman for the youth football program Blumenauer volunteer at said that he was "shocked and disgusted to learn of the allegations against volunteer coach Bill Blumenauer." The spokesman added that he and other coaches had not witnessed any abusive behavior during practices.
Boy Scouts of America also responded to the allegations at the time, saying they were also "shocked and disgusted" to learn of the charges. They said that the charges appeared to them "unrelated to Scouting."
Blumenauer's sentencing is scheduled for July 21st.