SPOKANE, Wash. — Jerry Krause, a basketball coach and executive who helped shape the success of Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University, passed away on Wednesday following a war with cancer.
Krause was determined to make cancer regret their battle. He was 87.
Krause was born on April 3, 1936, in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, growing up on a farm. He was no stranger to hard work.
Krause is most known for his success in the basketball world, but that wasn't his identity. He was an accomplished health sciences professor and mathematician, holding multiple degrees in both fields.
He had a doctorate in mathematics and was an instructor of Kinesiology at Eastern Washington and wrote one of the first books for higher education purposes on the latter.
Krause was also a staunch environmentalist who was proud of the home he built that was environmentally friendly. He was also a veteran who was proud to serve as an Army medic for four years and was honored to be a teacher at West Point Military Academy.
In the early days of his teaching career, university professors coached and taught.
He became the head coach of Eastern Washington in 1965 and led the program for 17 years, winning 262 games and guiding the Eagles through their transition to Division I. He said his original reason for choosing Eastern was the challenge. At that point, the team had not had great success. Krause is credited with turning the program around.
In 2001, he took on a role as the director of basketball operations at Gonzaga and served in that role for 14 years, overseeing the rise of the Bulldogs as a national powerhouse. He received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to the game, including the NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Advocacy in 2003 and induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.
After retiring, Krause stayed on with Gonzaga doing statistics for the women's team. He attended every game. Krause believed, no matter the gender, sports are for everyone — especially basketball.
Krause enjoyed travelling and spending time with his wife, Cathy Kelly, who appreciates the support from the community. Krause and Kelly have been together for close to 25 years.
One of Krause's great joys was spending time with his step-grandchildren who he saw as his own. He deeply loved Mary-Ann, Brett, Claire and Bobo. He enjoyed commuting the last few years to Bozeman, Montana to spend time with them.
Kelly would like to thank the community for their support and the many well wishes she has received in recent weeks. Details about the funeral will become available in the coming days.
As always, go Zags and go Eags.