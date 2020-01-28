Rev. Bernard J. Coughlin, S.J.., the longest-tenured Gonzaga President and the university's first and only Chancellor, has passed away. He was 97.
"Rev. Bernard J. Coughlin, S.J., was a priest first, president, partner, community leader and friend to many," A release from GU read. "His imprint is written all over Gonzaga, the greater Spokane community and around the world."
With sadness we share that Gonzaga’s longtime President & Chancellor, Rev. Bernard J. Coughlin, S.J., passed away Jan 28. He was 97 years old. As we grieve his loss we celebrate his life of empathy and his embodiment of true servant leadership. https://t.co/Qst2GJVijY pic.twitter.com/aB6cXMmHQR— Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) January 28, 2020
Fr. Coughlin passed away Tuesday morning at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, Calif.
Fr. Coughlin served at GU for 42 years, including as president from 1974-1996 and chancellor from 1996-2016. He oversaw a $72 million capital campaign resulting in construction of various new or renovated buildings around the Gonzaga campus. He helped the university's endowment fund grow from $1 million in 1974 to $60 million in 1996.
“Every major decision he had to make at Gonzaga was with students first and foremost in his mind,” Former chair of the Board of Trustees Donald Herak once told GU.
Fr. Coughlin also served as chair of the Spokane Area Chamber of Commerce in 1988-89, the first Jesuit priest to lead a U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"His business acumen, compassion for the dignity of every human being, and his desire to see this community thrive, made him an extraordinary leader," GU's release said.
Enrollment also grew by 50 percent during Fr. Coughlin's tenure.
"Love is a theme that characterized his life," GU's release said in closing. "Every time someone met Father, he took their hand firmly, grabbed their arm, touched their face and smiled at them in a way that one could see how much they meant to him. Father said if he had one thing for he, and the community, to work on, it would be loving one another. It was a simple message, but not simplistic."
Details on future funeral and memorial service arrangements have not been made at this time.
"I will personally always be grateful to Fr. Barney, for the unfailing and gracious generosity with which he shared of himself with me for over three decades – as priest, president, chancellor, mentor and friend," said Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh. "Fr. Coughlin was a tremendous ambassador for Gonzaga University and I consider myself extremely blessed to have been able to work with, and learn from, him. For those who have known him, his passing marks the end of an era, and he will be deeply missed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.