HAYDEN, Idaho - An elementary school teacher convicted of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
Ronald Dean Stone, a 64-year-old former teacher at Hayden Meadows Elementary School, was arrested in March 2019. He indictment alleged he'd abused three children between 1999 and 2006. The victims were not students at Hayden Meadows Elementary.
In his June 2022 jury trial, it was determined Stone had engaged in sexual contact with two minors across a seven-year period. One victim was as young as 3-years-old when the abuse began. He was convicted on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
The prosecutor asked for the maximum punishment for lewd conduct with a minor under 16, which is a felony charge punishable up to life in prison.
Stone was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
"The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office supports victims of crime, particularly children who have been abused by the hands of a trusted adult," said Prosecuting Attorney Stanley T. Mortensen. "This type of conduct is among the worst in society and we appreciate all who work to protect children."