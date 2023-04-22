KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A former Idaho State Police trooper is facing a murder charge, and those close to the victim say it's in connection to the death of his wife, Kendy Wilkins Howard. She was 48 years old when she was found shot to death on Feb. 2, 2021 in her Athol home.
Former Idaho State Patrol trooper faces murder charge in wife's death
Tags
Hayley Guenthner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Central Valley High School teacher accused of having sex with student
- Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death 3 days after a brutal beating
- Spokane man, Ephrata woman killed in Grant County crash identified
- 1 injured after shooting in North Spokane
- Missing Palouse children believed to be safe in Seattle
- Washington House and Senate disagree on 'assault weapon' ban details
- Police response resolves without incident near East Valley schools
- At least one shot fired leading to shelter in place in Stevens County, police investigating
- 'Silent epidemic' of sexually transmitted diseases continues in Spokane County
- Medical Lake woman dead in motorcycle crash at Trent and Flora in Spokane Valley
Videos
From Our Sponsors
- Sponsored by Crescent Ridge Resort
Things are abuzz in Central Washington’s Crescent Bar. Centuries old basalt cliffs are reverberating with new energy. Young vineyards are grow… Read moreA Vibrant Modern Community Emerges Overlooking the Columbia River
- Sponsored by Crescent Ridge Resort
In sun-soaked Central Washington, overlooking the majestic Columbia River, Crescent Bar has long been the spot where Eastern and Western Washi… Read moreCentral Washington’s Ultimate Playground Finds a Home at Crescent Ridge
- Sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.