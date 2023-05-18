COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former Idaho State Police officer accused of killing his wife in 2021 pleaded not guilty in Kootenai County District Court on Thursday.
In April, Daniel Howard was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, then 48-year-old Kendy Wilkins Howard. Kendy was found shot to death on Feb. 2, 2021, in her Athol home.
During Howard's arraignment hearing Thursday, a scheduling hearing was scheduled for June 13, at which point a judge may schedule the trial.
Howard has not worked for the Idaho State Police since 2014, when he first ran into legal trouble.