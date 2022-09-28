Former interim president of North Idaho College resigns

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Former interim president of North Idaho College (NIC) Mike Sebaaly resigned from his position at the school on Sept. 23, according to NIC's communications officer Laura Rumpler.
According to NIC's website, Sebaaly was most recently an instructor in the physical education, dance and resort/recreation management division. He had been on administrative leave.
Sebaaly, then the school's head wrestling coach, was appointed to the position of interim president in Oct. of 2021, a month after the controversial firing of then-President Rick MacLennan. MacLennans official termination was without cause, but tensions had been rising after he implemented a campus-wide mask mandate. The mandate was later reversed by the school's Board of Trustees.
NIC's new president, Nick Swayne, replaced Sebaaly Aug. 1. amid enrollment and accreditation issues at the college stemming from complaints from human rights groups about the college’s Board of Trustees.