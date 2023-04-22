BREAKING NEWS GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- A former Idaho State Police Trooper is facing a murder charge. Those close to the victim say the charge is in connection to the death of his wife, Kendy Wilkins Howard. She was 48-years-old when she was found shot to death on February 2, 2021 in her Athol home.

Jail records show Daniel Charles Howard was booked into the Kootenai County Jail on Friday at 9 PM. He turned himself in to detectives according to KCSO. He's facing a charge of murder as well as felony domestic battery. 
 
This isn't the first time Howard has faced legal trouble. 
 
Loved ones say Kendy was the 'most fun person in the world. She planned holidays and parties. Everyone loved her.' Sources say Kendy was found shot to death, and the manner of death was initially ruled to be 'undetermined.'  
 
Howard will be arraigned early next week. It's unknown if he already has an attorney.
 
Howard has not been with the Idaho State Police since 2014 when his previous legal troubles surfaced. 
 
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

