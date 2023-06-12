HAYDEM, Idaho — A man was arrested for four violations of his sex offender registry. All four of the violations were pretrained to him failing to update mandatory information, as required by law.
The man was a former police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). His original sex crime convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of indecent exposure in the Huntington Beach area, a city in Orange County.
These occurred in 2014 while he was off-duty, but still actively employed with LAPD.
He was in court today for his first appearance, where his bond is at $10,000.
To stay informed of Registered Sex Offenders in your Kootenai County neighborhood, please visit the Idaho State Police website, or the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office website.