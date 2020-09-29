SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was previously held at McNeil Island is now being investigated for alleged rape in Spokane.
As our news partners with The Spokesman-Review first reported, Mikaeel Azeem, also known as Lawrence Williams, is under suspicion of rape and impersonation for allegedly pretending to work for a counseling program where he was in treatment as a sex offender and coercing a woman into sex.
Azeem, then Williams, was convicted of raping multiple women in the Seattle area in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was committed to McNeil Island in 2004. He converted to Islam during his time there and changed his name to Mikaell Youf Azeem.
He was later found to have distributed crack cocaine to fellow inmates after convincing an employee to smuggle in the drugs and was convicted of additional charges.
In August, 2020, a woman called Crime Check and said she paid Azeem nearly $3,000 for food and housing after he called and claimed to work for Phoenix Counseling Services.
A few days later, the woman received a call from the owner of the counseling service, who said Azeem was not an employee, but rather a member of their sex offender program, according to court records.
The woman then reached out to the victim whose room and board she thought she was paying for. The victim told her Azeem forced her into having sex and claimed it was payment for her food and housing.
A warrant was issued for Azeem and he was arrested on Sept. 21. Prior to the alleged offense, Azeem's probation was set to end on Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.