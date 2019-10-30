DALLAS, Texas - Former Major League Baseball Player Josh Hamilton was arrested in Texas Wednesday, accused of injuring his oldest daughter.
According to a police report, Hamilton injured a child younger than 15-year-old by throwing a chair towards her, which broke and then struck her.
Hamilton allegedly held her down on her bed while striking her with an open and closed fist on her back and legs.
The incident occurred on Sept. 30.
Hamilton was booked and released by police this morning, and he faces a third degree felony.
Hamilton was a five-time All-Star in the Majors and the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2010.
