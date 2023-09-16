MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Fire Department announced the death of former Chief Phil Gatlin on Friday.
According to the fire department, Gatlin served as the Fire Chief for the City and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department from 1987 to 1997.
"During those ten years, he demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. His leadership and dedication played a vital role in protecting our city, friends, and neighbors," said the Moscow Fire Department.
The fire department said their thoughts and prayers go out to Chief Gatlin's family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Details regarding services for Chief Gatlin will be released. Those with questions are asked to contact the Moscow Fire Administration office.