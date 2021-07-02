SPOKANE, Wash. - Just a few weeks after former Director of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services Cupid Alexander turned in his resignation citing discrimination from City Administrator Johnnie Perkins, he has moved into a position with the City of Austin, Texas.
Alexander will oversee programming and policy implementation for Austin's inclusive planning and displacement prevention initiatives.
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered an investigation into Alexander's allegations shortly after announcing his resignation. Currently, there's no new information into the progress of her investigation.