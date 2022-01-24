NEWPORT, Wash. - A former-Newport police officer is being charged with one count of lewd conduct and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16-years-old.
Raul Lopez was a member of the Newport Police Department (NPD), assigned as a school resource officer at the Newport Unified School District. Although the alleged crimes happened in Bonner County, Idaho.
Bonner County Sheriff's Department alerted NPD of the allegations last Tuesday. NPD said Lopez was immediately placed on administrative leave and his peace officer powers were suspended.
Lopez resigned from his position on Friday.
Sunday, Lopez turned himself in to investigators and was booked into Bonner County Jail.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Newport Police Department staff are with the victim and the victim’s family. We are sickened, shocked, and angered by the alleged conduct of Mr. Lopez. This is an on-going investigation by the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office; therefore, I cannot provide any additional information," Police Chief Mark Duxbury said.
NPD said they has kept the school district informed of the allegations, despite the charges being unrelated to Lopez's position there.