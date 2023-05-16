COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A former North Idaho College (NIC) assistant professor has been arrested for battery and malicious injury of property.
NIC Board Member Todd Banducci was the target of the incident, according to the college's spokesperson.
According to NIC, the assistant professor, Zackary Shallbetter reportedly went to Banducci's office, walked past reception and verbally threatened him.
That's before he then reportedly threw a bucket of liquid over Banducci, his desk, computer and other office equipment.
Banducci stopped Shallbetter and with the help of others, held him until Coeur d'Alene Police arrived.
Shallbetter was booked for battery and malicious injury to property.
Banducci is actually listed as the arresting officer on the Kootenai County Jail log. The report says he made a citizen's arrest.
An NIC spokesperson says that Shallbetter's contract with the school ended last Friday. NonStop Local did look him up today shortly after the arrest. At that time, he was still on the website but about 20 minutes later, his name was gone.
Tensions are running high at NIC. The school's accreditation is in jeopardy and the board has been at the center of several different controversies.