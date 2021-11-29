SPOKANE, Wash. - The murder trial for a former Pasco police officer is set to begin today.
The Spokane Police Department says DNA links Richard Aguirre to the homicide of a Spokane woman dating back to 1986.
The victim, 27-year-old Ruby J. Doss, was found strangled ti death and evidence shows she tried to run from her attacker. Investigators say DNA from a condom found near Doss was linked to Aguirre after his DNA was collected during a separate rape investigation in 2015.
The homicide charge was dropped over issues with evidence, but re-filed in 2020.
Aguirre's attorney said in court last year he questioned that evidence.
"I think they are probably trying to get around the speedy trial requirement that you have a trial within 90 days but that's not going to work. I have a certified document from the United States Air Force saying that Mr. Aguirre was in Korea the time of this allegation," said Aguirre's attorney.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman Review, prosecutors say the military records in question only showed a reporting period and not specifics in when Aguirre had actually been at Fairchild.
Provided there are no further delays, jury selection will begin today.