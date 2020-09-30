SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Pasco Police officer accused of murdering a Spokane woman in 1986 has pleaded not guilty.
Richard Aguirre, 56, entered the not guilty plea in court on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Aguirre was previously charged with the killing of 27-year-old Ruby Doss back in 2015. Aguirre had been charged after submitting DNA for a separate rape investigation and it was found to match evidence from the Doss case.
Spokane County prosecutors eventually asked for a dismissal of the 2015 charge against Aguirre in order to wait for further DNA testing, which prompted the charges to be refilled on Sept. 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.