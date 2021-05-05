BOSTON - A former pizzeria owner is facing federal charges for allegedly using Paycheck Protection Program loans to buy an alpaca farm and other personal expenses.
According to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Dana McIntyre obtained over $660,000 from the federal program during the pandemic.
McIntyre is the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly, Massachusetts. After receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP loans, she allegedly sold the business.
The funds were used to allegedly purchase a farm in Vermont, several alpacas, at least two vehicles and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show.
McIntyre is facing one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
If convicted, McIntyre could face 20 years behind bars for each charge.