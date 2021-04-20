Former President Barack Obama said in a statement Tuesday that while justice was done in the Chauvin trial, there is still more to do.
"True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of the America we know more like the America we want to believe in," Obama said.
Obama said the U.S needs to push for concrete reforms that will reduce and eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system and touched on the masses of people who have marched, protested and become vocal.
"Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, in the hopes that they may find peace. And we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied," Obama said.
Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021