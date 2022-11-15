PALM BEACH, Florida - Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday at a rally at Mar-a-Lago, which he streamed on his social media platform Truth Social.
His campaign filed paperwork for his run with the Federal Election Commission shortly before he made the announcement.
The former president lost re-election in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden. During his speech, Trump touted his record of cutting taxes and regulations during his presidency and criticized Biden's governance on a number of subjects, including the economy and immigration.
"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said.
Shortly before Trump's rally began, the Biden administration shared a twitter thread and a link to a page on the White House website, highlighting Biden's accomplishments during the first two years of his presidency.