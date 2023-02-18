ATLANTA, Georgia – Former President Jimmy Carter will spend his remaining time at home with his family, following a number of recent hospital stays, according to a release from the Carter Center.
"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the release states. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Carter, a Democrat, was the United States' 39th president. He was elected in 1976, unseating Republican Gerald Ford.
His presidency is remembered for making the U.S. court system vastly more diverse, appointing a record number of Black circuit court judges for one term.
Carter also sought an ambitious social agenda, though it found substantial opposition in congress amid an economic downturn. That downturn was among the reasons Carter was handily beaten in the 1980 election by Republican Ronald Reagan.
Following his presidency, Carter advocated for peace and democracy around the world. He founded the Carter Center, and famously continued to volunteer with the Habitat for Humanity into old age.
In 2022, Carter penned an op-ed in the New York Times expressing concerns for the state of American democracy, criticizing conservative Republican efforts to cast doubt on the 2020 election, and enact laws that he said threatened the election process.
On Friday, a building at the U.S. Naval Academy that was previously named after a leader in the Confederate Navy was renamed in honor of Carter, who graduated from the academy in 1946, according to the Associated Press.