Another challenger for Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea has emerged.
Leonard Christian, a former Republican representative, announced he has entered the race for the 4th District State Representative position currently held by Shea.
Christian released the following statement in announcing his campaign Friday morning:
"The citizens of the 4th Legislative District, business leaders and the media have been ignored for too many years as Mr. Shea has focused on issues that seek to divide and undermine the people he was elected to represent. As a former Republican representative, I’m encouraged by the actions of the Washington State Republican Caucus in standing up against hate and radical behavior. In light of the overwhelming evidence, I believe it’s time for a reasonable conservative to represent the people of the 4th district and that is why I’m announcing my entry into the race."
Lori Feagan, a local nurse practitioner, also entered the race for the position thsi week.
The news of Christian's campaign comes on the heels of an investigative report being released on Shea Thursday finding evidence of domestic terrorism, intimidation and counterintelligence.
Christian served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives for the 4th Legislative District back in 2014. He has been a member of the Spokane County Board of Equalization since 2018 and currently works as a realtor for Live Real Estate.
Christian served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years.
