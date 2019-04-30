Former Ridpath developer pleads guilty to charges related to 'staged accidents'

KHQ has confirmed that the developer of the Ridpath Apartment project in downtown Spokane has pleaded guilty to 9 different felony counts in connection to staging car crashes to defraud insurance companies.
On Tuesday, Wells pleaded guilty to mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and illegal monetary transactions.
He will be sentenced July 31, 2019. Each of the charges carries with it a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Wells is among nearly two dozen people who were charged with deliberately staging a series of car, boat, stair fall, and other accidents in Washington, Idaho, Nevada and California. The group used the staged accidents to get money from insurance companies. In total, they are accused of defrauding insurance companies of more than $6 million.
Court records show that Wells worked with a man named William Mize, who is at the center of the federal case. According to the docs, Wells truck was deliberately driven by Mize into another truck that was towing a boat and trailer. Court records show that Wells told authorities he had been driving the truck, and that he was at fault. Claiming injuries and damage, Wells ultimately received about $60,000 from Safeco insurance, and court documents say a loan he'd been given from Mize was forgiven due to his participation.
For Wells, it's a stunning fall from grace. He has been the mind behind a number of projects in Spokane, including, most recently, a complete re-envisioning of the Ridpath Hotel. Wells helped tranform the former hotel into a series of apartments that is right now home to more than 100 tenants.
KHQ spoke with a managing partner of the project, who says that Wells is no longer associated with it. Paul Mann, managing partner at the Ridpath Club Apartments, says that "we made some adjustments immediately in terms of management structure and continued moving ahead."
The project is on track and will ultimately hold more than 200 apartments.