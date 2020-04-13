Tarvaris Jackson Seahawks
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car crash in Alabama. He was 36.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says a spokesperson from Jackson's employer Tennessee State University confirmed Jackson died Sunday night.

Jackson spent 10 seasons in the NFL, including four with the Seahawks, starting 14 games in 2011. He returned to Seattle as a backup behind Russell Wilson from 2013-15, claiming a Super Bowl ring.

Jackson has spent the past year as a Offensive Analyst/QB Coach for the Tennessee State football team.

