Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Tarvaris Jackson has died in a car crash in Alabama. He was 36.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says a spokesperson from Jackson's employer Tennessee State University confirmed Jackson died Sunday night.
Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020
Jackson spent 10 seasons in the NFL, including four with the Seahawks, starting 14 games in 2011. He returned to Seattle as a backup behind Russell Wilson from 2013-15, claiming a Super Bowl ring.
TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man. 💔— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020
Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020
Jackson has spent the past year as a Offensive Analyst/QB Coach for the Tennessee State football team.
