TACOMA, Wash. – Former Seattle SuperSonics all-star Shawn Kemp has been arrested and booked in the Pierce County Jail in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
A 53-year-old man by the name Shawn Travis Kemp is in the new Pierce County Jail, according to the Pierce County Corrections Jail Roster.
Wojnarowski shared a Tweet from the Tacoma Police Department, which described an "altercation" at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday which led to shots being fired at a parking lot.
Police said they didn't receive any reports of injuries. A gun was recovered, and they mentioned a 53-year-old was booked for a drive-by shooting.
NonStop Local could not immediately verify Wojnarowski's claim that the 53-year-old Shawn Kemp in the Pierce County Jail is the same Shawn Kemp who played for the SuperSonics.