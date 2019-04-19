Former site of Aryan Nations compound in Hayden to be sold

HAYDEN, Idaho - Off Rimrock Road in Hayden, a sprawling wilderness sits undisturbed.
“It belongs in the hands of farmers or people that like a quiet existence,” Norm Gissel said.
A stark contrast from what once dominated the countryside.
“Bank robberies, counterfeiting money, it was a terrible time,” Tony Stewart said.
There was a time when north Idaho was a haven for neo-Nazis, their flags, their hate, flowing through the streets and parks of the Coeur d’Alene area.
The movement, spear-headed by Richard Butler.
But that would all come crashing down in the late 90’s and the early 2000’s after a more than $6 million civil lawsuit bankrupted north Idaho’s Aryan Nation, forcing them off the Rimrock Road compound.
The land, valued at close to $260,000, is being put up for sale by the NIC Foundation to a private owner, ending all connections by NIC to the former compound, making it a private property.
The money from the sale of the property will be used to establish a permanent endowment for the Gregory C Carr Visiting Professor Chair. Carr, is a wealthy philanthropist from Idaho Falls.
Norm Gissel, one of the attorney’s who help take down the Nazi’s, says the land would be best served to give back to the people.
“The public is better off and the land is better off and the neighbors are better off because of that,” Gissel said.
Tony Stewart, one of the founding members of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, says Carr recently agreed to waive the agreement, giving the land to the North Idaho College Foundation.
Stewart says the plan is to create a space, named after Carr, to be able to continue to spread the message of peace and human rights.
”When all that's in place, an outstanding faculty member from somewhere in the United States will come there,” Stewart said, “and teach a class or two and work with the students and the faculty and the entire community."
The idea to create the chair was backed by civil rights groups, universities, including Gonzaga and the University of Idaho, and several local school districts, including Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls.
“It’s just great time to see how hate can be turned into peace,” Stewart said.