Former 'SNL' Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald dies at 61 Sep 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norm Macdonald, comedian and former SNL Weekend Update anchor, has died at 61. Macdonald had been in a 9-year battle with cancer, his management firm told Deadline. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Norm Macdonald Snl Weekend Update Update Weekend Deadline Comedian Battle Local Weather Currently in Spokane 76°F Sunny 76°F / 48°F 3 PM 77°F 4 PM 77°F 5 PM 76°F 6 PM 74°F 7 PM 73°F Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesGovernor Jay Inslee updates facial covering guidelinesJudge: Capital gains tax challenge can move forwardFamily fears accidental overdose after 12-year-old found dead in his Spokane Valley bedroomFamily identifies wife, husband and 17-year-old daughter as victims in Sunday evening house fireCourt docs show Gonzaga Coach Mark Few arrested for DUI, later released with citation at the request of police supervisorMegan Fox went 'naked' to VMAs for Machine Gun KellyReports of active shooter at Ohio Air Force Base25-year-old Snohomish County woman found deceased on Highway-2 near Stevens PassRichard E. Grant's wife Joan Washington diesGonzaga coach Mark Few cited for Driving Under the Influence by Coeur d'Alene Police Videos Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Video From This Section Amazon update: Company hoping to hire a thousand more workers at new Spokane Valley warehouse Updated 1 hr ago Urgent security update for users of Apple devices Updated 1 hr ago Two million new nurses needed to stave off healthcare shortage Updated 1 hr ago Family fears accidental overdose after 12-year-old found dead in his Spokane Valley bedroom Updated 17 hrs ago President Biden warns of climate crisis while in Boise 17 hrs ago President Biden discusses global warming, wildfires in visit to Boise Updated 18 hrs ago Uber driver hit during massive crash last month facing hefty insurance bill Updated 18 hrs ago Despite report, Spokane hospitals not yet overrun with Idaho COVID patients Updated 17 hrs ago Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe