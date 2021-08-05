WARNING: This article contains graphic information regarding sexual assault.
UPDATE: AUGUST 5TH AT 9:00 PM
Former Spokane Police Officer Nathan Nash was released from jail Thursday evening after a judge set his bond at $50,000.
Nash was in the Spokane County Jail facing new charges of raping an assault victim. He is expected to return to court for his arraignment on August 17 and his trial is set for August 30th. The trial will be regarding the first rape charge.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: AUGUST 4 AT 12:22 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. - The former Spokane Police Officer accused of raping a domestic violence victim is now facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a second victim.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested and booked 38-year-old Nathan Nash for two felony charges on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, the new charges stem from a complaint Spokane Police received from a victim. The victim said the incident happened on the week of July 6, 2019, identifying Nash, who at the time was a Spokane Police officer.
Court documents say that the victim was living in an apartment complex in Spokane when her neighbor-- an adult male-- began harassing her. She says that the man would harass and assault her on numerous occasions, both inside and outside of her apartment.
On July 5th, 2019 the victim was assaulted inside her apartment by her neighbor and called 911 to report the incident. Court documents say that two SPD officers responded to the call, one of them being Nash.
Nash spoke to the victim and visually inspected her injuries from the assault. He provided an incident number on a crime victims card with "his phone number" written on the back of the card.
Nash told the victim he would return later the next day to "take pictures." Nash and the other officer then left the area.
The next day, Nash called the victim and reminded her that he planned to come "take pictures" of her injuries from the previous assault. Court documents say that Nash asked the victim to "wear a dress."
The victim says that Nash arrived later that day, alone and dressed in his full SPD uniform. She said that Nash told her other SPD officers were occupied on another call at the time which was why he came alone. During the investigation, police confirmed that there was an unrelated officer involved shooting taking place during the time of this interaction between Nash and the victim.
The victim says she thought Nash was searching for more injuries when he began touching her legs inside the apartment. He then proceeded to sexually assault and rape the victim, forcing her to have sex with him on her couch.
She said she remembered feeling shocked, saying "he had a gun and everything... he had his uniform on" and "I thought he was going to shoot me."
Shortly after the incident Nash left the victim's apartment. She recalls staying in contact with Nash for several weeks, trying to get help with her neighbor who assaulted her. She also says that Nash returned several times to her apartment, engaging in consensual sex with her.
Court documents say that after about a month, the contact between Nash and the victim ended.
Roughly two years later, in July 2021, the victim called SPD asking if charges had ever been filed against her neighbor from the initial assault. A dispatch supervisor called the victim back and during their conversation the victim reported that Nash "violated" her.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into the allegations made by the victim of the sexual assault involving Nash.
On Wednesday, Nash was arrested and booked with two felony charges into the Spokane County Jail.
In late October 2019, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office conducted a separate, unrelated investigation, resulting in Nash being arrested and booked for second-degree rape and official misconduct in November 2019.
The separate investigation led to the first set of charges he faced. He pled not guilty in November 2019 and was fired by the Spokane Police Department.
Nash was later released on his own recognizance by the court and has not been settled by trial.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the two cases are unrelated but both investigations stemmed from allegations by victims Nash met when responding to calls as a police officer.
Both sexual assault victims said Nash responded to their original calls and later responded to conduct “follow-up” and document injuries. The victims stated Nash sexually assaulted them. During these “follow-up” contacts, Nash responded alone.
Court documents from 2019 said at least three victims have come forward. The victims said Nash would turn off his body camera and give them his personal cellphone number.
Spokane Police Department released a statement to the new charges brought forth against Nash saying:
The Spokane Police Department is deeply troubled by a new accusation against Nathan Nash, a former SPD officer. The latest allegation was reported to SPD last month and SPD immediately referred the information to the SCSO for investigation.
The Spokane Police Department takes these accusations of officer misconduct very seriously. In 2019, when the first allegation was made, Nash was promptly removed from patrol by a supervisor. Nash was escorted to the Public Safety Building where his duty weapon and badge were confiscated and all law enforcement authority revoked. Nash has been separated from employment since the original criminal charges were filed.
Today, the department echoes Chief Meidl’s statement from 2019, “I (we) would like to thank those who showed great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light”.
Because this is an active investigation, any further information will be provided by the SCSO or the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney.