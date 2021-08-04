SPOKANE, Wash. - The former Spokane Police Officer accused of raping a domestic violence victim is now facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a second victim.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested and booked 38-year-old Nathan Nash for two felony charges on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, the new charges stem from a complaint Spokane Police received from a victim. The victim said the incident happened on July 6, 2019, identifying Nash, who at the time was a Spokane Police officer.
In late October 2019, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office conducted a separate, unrelated investigation, resulting in Nash being arrested and booked for second-degree rape and official misconduct in November 2019.
The separate investigation led to the first set of charges he faced. He pled not guilty in November 2019 and was fired by the Spokane Police Department.
Nash was later released on his own recognizance by the court and has not been settled by trial.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the two cases are unrelated but both investigations stemmed from allegations by victims Nash met when responding to calls as a police officer.
Both sexual assault victims said Nash responded to their original calls and later responded to conduct “follow-up” and document injuries. The victims stated Nash sexually assaulted them. During these “follow-up” contacts, Nash responded alone.
Court documents from 2019 said at least three victims have come forward. The victims said Nash would turn off his body camera and give them his personal cellphone number.
Spokane Police Department released a statement to the new charges brought forth against Nash saying:
The Spokane Police Department is deeply troubled by a new accusation against Nathan Nash, a former SPD officer. The latest allegation was reported to SPD last month and SPD immediately referred the information to the SCSO for investigation.
The Spokane Police Department takes these accusations of officer misconduct very seriously. In 2019, when the first allegation was made, Nash was promptly removed from patrol by a supervisor. Nash was escorted to the Public Safety Building where his duty weapon and badge were confiscated and all law enforcement authority revoked. Nash has been separated from employment since the original criminal charges were filed.
Today, the department echoes Chief Meidl’s statement from 2019, “I (we) would like to thank those who showed great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light”.
Because this is an active investigation, any further information will be provided by the SCSO or the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney.