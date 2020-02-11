SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Tom DiBartolo, who was convicted of killing his wife in 1997, has officially been released from prison.
According to the Washington Department of Corrections, the 65-year-old DiBartolo was released from custody Tuesday morning after serving his over 20-year sentence.
During a hearing back in November, Spokane County Superior Court judge Tony Hazel ruled DiBartolo will go into community custody for two years following his release this month.
DiBartolo is required to follow the boilerplate conditions that were in place during his initial sentencing in the late 90's. Those include reporting to his assigned community corrections officer, not taking or having unlawful controlled substances and avoiding any further criminal violations.
DiBartolo received a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Patty DiBartolo in 1996. He was slated to be released after 20 years at the earliest with good behavior.
He was accused of shooting her with her own gun then wounding himself and attempting to stage the killing as an attack by robbers to avoid an expensive divorce. His oldest children said he deserved 50 years in prison during their testimonies.
DiBartolo has maintained his innocence and has lost multiple appeals for a new trial. He also agreed to pay his children $1 million in damages in a wrongful death suit.
DiBartolo was transferred to Ahtanum View work release facility in Yakima County back in August. He was jailed in Yakima back in October when his work release was suspended prior to being transferred to Spokane for the community custody hearing.
