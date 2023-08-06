SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has offered his endorsement for Nadine Woodward for Mayor of Spokane.
In the announcement, Sunday, August 6, Knezovich says, “During her first term, I worked closely with Mayor Woodward to protect and serve the people of Spokane. Nadine has earned my endorsement for a second term.”
Woodward responded with the following comment in the press release: “I am pleased to add former Sheriff Knezovich to my endorsements as he has dedicated his life to service of citizens.” Woodward continues, “The former Sheriff and I share a similar worldview; freedom of expression is fundamental to our founders, yet the instigation of violence and the propagation of trafficking in drugs and human beings are crimes against man and God.”
Knezovich endorsed Woodward in 2019
and during her first term they worked together on many issues including grave concerns and efforts to cease the atrocities at the “Camp Hope” protest including drug, weapons and human trafficking.
.
.