A former Spokane County Sheriff's sergeant has filed a $12.5 million tort claim against the county saying Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich misrepresented findings of an internal investigation and defamed him during a press conference last month.
The internal investigation of former Sgt. Jeff Thurman stemmed from an internal complaint, which led to Thurman being placed on administrative leave May 8, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The complaint alleged Thurman, while off-duty, called an on-duty deputy and began the conversation by saying, "You ready to kill some (racial slur) tonight or what?"
While looking into the racist remark, internal investigators interviewed a female deputy who was recently selected for the flight crew, Knezovich said. During that interview, she said that Thurman had sexually harassed her.
According to Knezovich, the crew was making plans for an out-of-town training, and Thurman told the woman: “Hey, you’re going to be rooming with me.” He also “made the statement that she would be coming back pregnant,” Knezovich said, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.
Spokane Attorney Mary Schultz is representing Thurman and contends there is no evidence that Thurman made the racist remark. She also said the statements about impregnating a female deputy are not true.
Thurman was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office as a lateral deputy from Idaho in July 2001. He was the former partner of late K9 Officer Laslo, who died in October, 2018.
The county has 60 days to respond to the claim. After that, the lawsuit can be filed.