SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane County Sheriff's Office public information officer Craig Chamberlin died of heart disease, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Specifically, Chamberlin died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease with atrial fibrillation, and his manner of death was natural.
Chamberlin died at the age of 52 on April 30, just a year after withdrawing from the race for Spokane County Sheriff. Chamberlin developed a reputation for being the face of the sheriff's office, however former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich contested that characterization.
Chamberlin was born and raised in Spokane Valley, graduating from University High School in 1988. He joined the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office a few years after graduating from the University of Puget Sound.
After three years with OCSO, he transferred to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, where he proactively engaged with the community through his 'Ask Deputy Craig' segments on the news. He served with the sheriff's office for 23 years.