Convicted murderer and former Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Tom DiBartolo was back in a Spokane County courtroom on Wednesday to discuss the terms of his release.
During that hearing, Spokane County Superior Court judge Tony Hazel ordered DiBartolo will go into community custody in February 2020. The court says he is facing anywhere from two to four years of community custody, and a next step is to determine exactly how much time he will serve.
"The portion of boilerplate language that I presume directs the court and the parties to insert the amount of time applicable for community custody was never addressed," Hazel said. "It's simply left blank."
DiBartolo is required to follow the boilerplate conditions that were in place during his initial sentencing in the late 90s. Those include reporting to his assigned community corrections officer, not taking or having unlawful controlled substances and avoiding any further criminal violations.
