SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Tom DiBartolo, who was convicted in 1997 for the murder of his wife, was jailed in Yakima Monday after his work release was suspended.
DiBartolo, 64, received a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Patty DiBartolo in 1996. He was slated to be released after 20 years at the earliest with good behavior.
He was accused of shooting her with her own gun then wounding himself and attempting to stage the killing as an attack by robbers to avoid an expensive divorce. His oldest children said he deserved 50 years in prison during their testimonies.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report he was transferred to the Ahtanum View work release facility in Yakima County back in August.
DiBartolo has maintained his innocence and has lost multiple appeals for a new trial. He also agreed to pay his children $1 million in damages in a wrongful death suit.
According to Department of Corrections records, he was last scheduled for release in February 2020.
Back in 2009, Nick, the oldest son of Tom and Patty DiBartolo, sat down with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil to talk about testifying against his father. You can watch the full interview below:
