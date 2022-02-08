Former Spokane Mayor David Condon was appointed as a new Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army (CASA) at the Pentagon on Feb. 8. Each state has at least one CASA, Condon will represent eastern Washington.
“I am honored to be selected by Secretary Wormuth to serve as the CASA for eastern Washington,” Condon said. “After serving in the Army and in national and local government, I look forward to continuing my public service, to serve Soldiers and advance the U.S. Army in eastern Washington."
People in this position promote, "good relations between the Army and the public, advise the secretary about regional issues, support the total Army workforce, and assist with recruiting and helping our Soldiers as they transition out of the military."
Condon was Spokane's mayor from 2011-19. Prior to being mayor, he was the deputy chief of staff for U.S. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.