SPOKANE, Wash. - Just over a month removed from his tenure as Spokane Mayor, David Condon has landed a new gig with Premera Blue Cross as the Vice President of Eastern Washington.
In his new role, Condon will lead Premera's Spokane campus, driving strategy and representing the company across Eastern Washington. Condon will be reporting to Bill Akers, the leader of Premera's Washington market group business. Condon will start his new role on Monday, Feb. 10.
“Adding David to our team reflects Premera’s role as Washington’s health plan,” said Jeff Roe, Premera President and CEO. “As mayor, David led Spokane through a period of tremendous growth and change, displaying leadership with vision and collaboration. With that experience and his deep roots in Eastern Washington, David deepens our connection to the community and will help lead our efforts to make healthcare work better for our customers in Eastern Washington and across the state.”
Condon served as Spokane Mayor from Dec. 2011-2019, handing over the reigns to Nadine Woodward prior to the start of 2020. Condon also served for eight years as a medical service officer in the U.S. Army.
“The more I learned about Premera, the more Premera became an obvious choice for me, given the company’s long-term commitment to Spokane and Eastern Washington,” Condon said. “I have been especially impressed with Premera’s recent investments in the community and the company’s work to bring more doctors to the region. I look forward to joining Jeff Roe and the Spokane team to continue this great work.”
