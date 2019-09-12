Former mayoral candidate Jonathan Bingle is officially endorsing Nadine Woodward in her candidacy for Spokane Mayor.
“I’m voting for Nadine because I believe she is a good woman with a good heart,” said Bingle. “That is the kind of person I want leading my city.”
Bingle met with Woodward earlier this week to offer his support towards her campaign.
“I have an immense amount of respect for Jonathan, and his dedication to the Spokane community," Woodward said. "I am grateful for his support and trust in my vision for our city. I look forward to working with him as we continue to focus on increasing public safety for all Spokane families.”
Former mayoral candidate Shawn Poole also recently endorsed Woodward.