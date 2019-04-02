Former Spokane news anchor Nadine Woodward will run for mayor

Watch again

Update: Former Spokane TV news anchor Nadine Woodward has announced she is indeed running for Spokane Mayor.

Woodward announced her decision in a press conference at Riverfront Park Tuesday, alongside her campaign supporters and several "Vote Nadine Woodward - Mayor - Spokane Solutions" campaign signs.

"An important part of the mayor's job is not only to work for sound, fiscal policies, but to be a good communicator, a good listener, and above all, an advocate for Spokane," Woodward said. "I will be a mayor who will work my heart out for Spokane, because my heart is Spokane, and I promise I will never embarrass this city."

Woodward joins a list of candidates including Ben Stuckart, the Spokane City Council President; Andrew Rathbun, an Air Force and National Guard veteran; Spokane Firefighter Shawn Poole; Kelly Cruz, a long-time member of the West Central Neighborhood Council; Chris Schroll, communications manager at a local auto body shop; Jonathan Bingle, owner of a local event business; and smoke shop owner Jason Dixon.

Spokane Mayor David Condon is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

"This isn't just a campaign, it is a coalition that will seek Spokane solutions to our shared issues," Woodward said in closing. "There will be no challenges that we are afraid to confront, no voices that will not be heard, and no real solutions that we will reject. That is why I am running for mayor."

